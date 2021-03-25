Tory Colleagues Accuse Tory MP of ‘Trying to Take Britain Back to the 50s’

Former Number 10 Political Secretary, son of Bake Off’s Prue Leith, and now MP Danny Kruger has been sharing a 12 point plan for a new social covenant, through a new organisation he’s set up. Guido hears it has has not been well received by all of his colleagues. A screenshot of one of the points is doing the rounds among Tory MPs on WhatsApp, and not in a good way…

One Tory MP tells Guido the initiative is “trying to return to the 1950s”, and that the “whole report is steeped on an ideological, religious viewpoint which is neither in existence or sought after in a modern day Britain.” The blue-on-blue attacks are bubbling over an issue that many Tory MPs believed to have been settled under David Cameron when equal marriage was passed. Another Tory MP tells Guido the initiative reads like it’s trying to re-fight a settled issue…

Guido is sure all Tories are on the side of family, and believe more should be done to encourage families to have children. Claiming the purpose of a marriage is to “regulate baby making” seems poorly phrased to the modern ear. Another Tory MP tells Guido they are “surprised that they continue to actively publish this stuff”. Just goes to show how conservative Christian values are surprisingly unwelcome in some parts of the Conservative Party…