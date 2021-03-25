Longstanding Tees Valley Councillor ‘Thrown Out’ of Labour Over Opposition to Hartlepool Selection Stitch Up

A Labour councillor has been ‘thrown out’ of the party after protesting the single name stitch up shortlist that installed ex-MP Paul Williams as the party’s candidate. The party itself had admitted in a leaked internal memo that Paul Williams – who had been standing to become Police and Crime Commissioner, and was previously an MP for Stockton South isn’t “quite as well informed as we’d like them to be re the town and our electorate”. Saltburn Councillor Craig Hannaway objected to the stitch up and says he has been thrown out as a result.

No doubt I’ll get thrown out, but I can’t defend this opportunism and lack of respect for voters. — Craig Hannaway (@craighannaway) March 19, 2021

I’ve been thrown out of the Labour Party, though I am still a Saltburn Cllr.

Prob for the best, as I have grown v uncomfortable with the party controlling what can be discussed in party meetings. Never did find out what “competent business” is. Best wishes to former comrades. — Craig Hannaway (@craighannaway) March 20, 2021

Councillor Craig Hannaway has told TeessideLive that tried to apply to be Labour’s candidate in Hartlepool as soon as the incumbent MP resigned, but “realised there wasn’t anything to apply for because they had already decided on Paul Williams”. Labour aren’t handling this well…