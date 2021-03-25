LISTEN: Hancock Claims the Argument for Private Sector Involvement in the NHS has been Won

Last night Matt Hancock told Tory activists the battle for private sector involvement in the NHS has been won, and that the “flawed political argument that I used to hear a lot from the likes of Jeremy Corbyn” has been proved completely wrong and false by the pandemic. Possibly the most overtly pro-privatisation views from a UK Health Secretary Guido has heard since the ’80s…

Hancock, appearing on a video call with Conservative Friends of Israel, said:

“I think that the old argument that ‘public sector good, private sector bad’ has been really demonstrated as completely false by the pandemic” “I hope that that – what I regard as a sort of flawed political argument that used to hear a lot from the likes of Jeremy Corbyn – I hope that that has been proved completely wrong and false by the pandemic, and that we’ve really won the argument.”

Fingers crossed the government has the bravery, with its 80 seat majority, to follow through on post-pandemic NHS reforms with the same beliefs expressed in this behind-closed-doors boasting…