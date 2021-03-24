WATCH: Boris Rails Against Silly Corona Rules

A clearly frustrated Boris at the Liaison Committee this afternoon railed against the idea that Huw Merriman could not ask a question due to tech problems when he is in the same building and there was plenty of room in the Committee Room. A freshly libertarian Boris said:

“By the looks of things he’s in Portcullis House… he could literally walk in here Bernard. I mean we could do this incredibly thing called actual propinquity. It’s a revolutionary concept. In a Covid secure way Huw could come and sit here.”

Boris clearly not keen on pettifogging rules…