Speaker: No MP Would Support ‘Kill the Bill’

Lindsay Hoyle was effusive today in the Chamber insisting that no MP would support violent anti-police protestors chants.

“I genuinely mean this I do not believe any Member of Parliament would support that ‘kill the bill… we are all united in this House in the support and the protection that the police do offer us and nobody would shy away from that”

Yet readers may remember earlier this week Guido highlighted many socialist MPs who did just that:



Readers may also remember Nadia Whittome refusing to condemn violent protesters who injured police, smashed windows, and set light to vehicles. Guido’s not entirely convinced Hoyle is right that “we are all united in this House in the support and the protection that the police do offer”…