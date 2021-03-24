Netanyahu Hoping to Cling On After Israeli Election

Israel’s election outcome once again hangs in the balance, as Netanyahu’s coalition fell just short of an overall majority. The right-wing group of parties fell seven seats short of the Knesset’s required 61 majority, however a new smaller party – formed by a former Netanyahu loyalist – is on course to win seven seats. It has not explicitly declared which side it will support, though is Bibi’s best hope of staying on…

If Netenyahu can win over Yamina and its leader Naftali Bennett, he will secure a twelth continuous year in power. Last night Netanyahu told supporters “It’s clear most Israelis are right-wing, and want a strong, stable right-wing government”. B’hatzlacha!