Government Puts Corrupt Liverpool City Council Into Special Measures

Topping off the chaos in Liverpool over Labour’s mayoral candidacy nominations, today Robert Jenrick announced that the Government will appoint commissioners to control ‘certain and limited‘ functions of Labour-led Liverpool City Council for at least 3 years, following a damning report by Max Caller into the Council’s management and effectiveness. The commissioners will assume executive control of regeneration, highways, and housing, reporting to the government every 6 months. Making it the biggest Whitehall power grab of local government in history…

Caller’s report found ‘an overall environment of intimidation‘ within Council management, and claimed ‘the only way to survive was to do what was requested without asking too many questions’. Hardly a surprise, given former Mayor Joe Anderson was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation…

Jenrick also announced reforms to councillor elections, by holding elections for all seats simultaneously from 2023, as well as reducing the overall number of councillors and single member wards. Labour responded by supporting the government’s move, with Shadow Communities Secretary Steve Reed saying:

“Labour both here and our leadership at the City Council accept this report in full… we support his intention to appoint commissioners.”

Guido suspects Labour’s backing of a government takeover won’t land well with their left-wing support in the city…