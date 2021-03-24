Analysis of Welsh Taxpayer-Funded Site Shows Partisan Anti-Tory Bias

Following yesterday’s story that the Welsh government is using public money to fund Nation.Cymru – an anti-Tory news website – Guido was shown data from Welsh campaign group Taxed Enough Cymru, which reveals the extent of the website’s bias. Since 2017, the site has written 271 anti-Conservative news stories, compared to just 106 against Labour. For opinion pieces, it’s published 63 anti-Conservative articles. Meaning over 70% of their news output has been anti-Tory in the last four years…

Guido questions how Nation.Cymru can continue to label itself ‘a news service by the people of Wales, for the people of Wales’. Welsh taxpayers should not be forking out £40,000 for a partisan website…