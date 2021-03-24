BBC to Start Impartiality Training This Week

Guido hears from a reliable industry source that the BBC are to begin an ‘impartiality training’ course this week. The new training – first announced last year but finally starting this week – will cover behaviour on air and on social media – specifically referencing Twitter conduct. The new training has been instituted the week after BBC Breakfast’s flag gate. Guido hears several big name presenters are expected to be hauled in for training. If they want help with training Guido is available at his usual rates. Breakfast presenter Naga Muncheti and countryside broadcaster Chris Packham should be benefiting from the training imminently.. .