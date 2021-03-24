Claudia Webbe Finally Resigns…

Readers will be relieved to hear that disaster MP Claudia Webbe has resigned… as a councillor. Despite winning her seat in Leicester in 2019, she’s continued on as an Islington councillor, raking in thousands of allowances on top of her wage as an MP. Despite Claudia admitting to spending only 15% of the time fulfilling the role compared to her fellow councillors…

While Labour has already confirmed their local candidate, the electoral fight couldn’t get going until after Webbe had issued a formal notice of resignation. Having finally submitted one, the election to replace her in Islington is now on for the May elections. Hopefully now she’ll be able to devote her attention full-time to her Leicester constituents. Apart from the small distraction of her impending harassment court case…