Sky News’s “Charity Director” Was Labour Candidate

Picking up where the BBC left off this morning, today Sky News invited Director of Detention Action charity Bella Sankey onto the programme to lambast the government’s planned overhaul of asylum seeker rules. She proceeded to condemn the government. No disclosure that she stood as the Labour candidate for Arundel and South Downs in the 2019 general election…

For the second time in a day, ‘expert’ activists have opined on government policy without revealing their personal partisanship. Sankey took the opportunity on Sky to label the Home Secretary’s plans as ‘cruel, illogical, incoherent, [and] unlawful’, which certainly stands in contrast to how she described her former party leader, saying that Jeremy Corbyn is ‘honest, has principles and integrity and is visible and accountable in the media himself’. Honesty certainly is a virtue…