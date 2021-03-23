WATCH: SNP in Denial Over Anti-Independence Polls

The SNP continues to insist most Scots support independence, despite a clear trend in the polls revealing a clear fall in its support. Speaking to Sky News today, SNP Minister for Justice Humza Yousaf repeatedly claimed there was majority support for the pro-independence movement, saying:

“We have a pro-independence majority […] elected by the people of Scotland. Almost every poll that has come out has shown not only just that independence is a majority, [but] that people want to see a referendum…”

Perhaps Yousaf just hasn’t been paying attention to the news for the last month…