Sadiq Khan’s Design Advocate Slams Georgian Architecture as ‘Colonialism’

Sadiq Khan’s Housing Design Advocate spent her Sunday morning complaining that Georgian style architecture is starting to look “offensive” because it “harks back to oppression” and “colonialism“. Responding to a picture of a charming new Georgian style house, Sadiq’s Advocate Dinah Bornat slammed the style in a series of bizarre tweets. Guido has compiled a selection:

“The fortress style/display of wealth resonates through time. I wonder is it starting to resonate just a little too much for a lot of us? Imperialism starting to look, well, offensive? Just a thought.” “I’m talking about offence caused by colonialism. Which arguably goes beyond offence.” “I’m concerned that this replica approach learns nothing and stifles cultural debate. Going so far as to define it as ‘beauty’ is politically troubling. If beauty harks back to oppression we are on very dangerous ground.”

When asked “The oppression of the Romans? I can’t tell if you’re joking“, Bornat replied:

“I was actually talking about the Georgians and colonialism. But their style harks back to the Romans of course.”

Now Guido is starting to understand why so much new housing looks so horrible. It’s clearly self-flagellation to apologise for a colonial past. After Toyin Agbetu and his Statues Commission, Guido would have thought the Mayor would hire people a little bit more in touch with his city…