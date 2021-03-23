Manifestos Published in Lord Speaker Race

The three candidates to become the next Lord Speaker have today published their manifestos for the role, and in a very modern twist, each produced an election video. Who said the Lords aren’t tech savvy? Guido has summarised the candidates and their proposals below:

  • Baroness Hayter (Labour)
    • Former Labour Party Chairman. Former Director of Alcohol Concern. Deputy leader of Labour in the Lords. Member of Labour Friends of Israel.
    • Key points:
      • We should see ourselves described as “a House of Experts” rather than “the unelected House”.
      • ensure that, in R&R, the decant is as speedy as possible so we can be back functioning in our rightful place.
      • commitment to “Two Houses; One Parliament”
  • Lord McFall (Non Affiliated Deputy Speaker – Formerly Labour)
    • Former Labour MP. Senior Deputy Speaker of the Lords. Scottish. Chair of the Scotch Whisky and Spirits APPG and the Royal Navy APPG.
    • Key points:
      • House must remain on the path of reform and modernisation, respecting the Burns Report
      • We need a clear plan to communicate not only what we do, but the real value of what we do
      • We have a role defending and promoting the Union
  • Baron Alderdice (Lib Dem)
    • Former Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Former leader of the Alliance Party. Former convenor of Liberal Democrat peers.
    • Key points:
      • We must return as soon as possible to work at Westminster
      • Changes in the culture and operation of the House to ensure it is an effective work-place where all feel comfortable
