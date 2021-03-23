Manifestos Published in Lord Speaker Race
The three candidates to become the next Lord Speaker have today published their manifestos for the role, and in a very modern twist, each produced an election video. Who said the Lords aren’t tech savvy?
Guido has summarised the candidates and their proposals below:
Baroness Hayter
(Labour)
Former Labour Party Chairman. Former Director of Alcohol Concern. Deputy leader of Labour in the Lords. Member of Labour Friends of Israel.
Key points:
We should see ourselves described as “a House of Experts” rather than “the unelected House”.
ensure that, in R&R, the decant is as speedy as possible so we can be back functioning in our rightful place.
commitment to “Two Houses; One Parliament”
Lord McFall
(Non Affiliated Deputy Speaker – Formerly Labour )
Former Labour MP. Senior Deputy Speaker of the Lords. Scottish. Chair of the Scotch Whisky and Spirits APPG and the Royal Navy APPG.
Key points:
House must remain on the path of reform and modernisation, respecting the Burns Report
We need a clear plan to communicate not only what we do, but the real value of what we do
We have a role defending and promoting the Union
Baron Alderdice
(Lib Dem)
Former Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Former leader of the Alliance Party. Former convenor of Liberal Democrat peers.
Key points:
We must return as soon as possible to work at Westminster
Changes in the culture and operation of the House to ensure it is an effective work-place where all feel comfortable
