Manifestos Published in Lord Speaker Race

The three candidates to become the next Lord Speaker have today published their manifestos for the role, and in a very modern twist, each produced an election video. Who said the Lords aren’t tech savvy? Guido has summarised the candidates and their proposals below:

Baroness Hayter (Labour) Former Labour Party Chairman. Former Director of Alcohol Concern. Deputy leader of Labour in the Lords. Member of Labour Friends of Israel. Key points: We should see ourselves described as “a House of Experts” rather than “the unelected House”. ensure that, in R&R, the decant is as speedy as possible so we can be back functioning in our rightful place. commitment to “Two Houses; One Parliament”



Lord McFall (Non Affiliated Deputy Speaker – Formerly Labour ) Former Labour MP. Senior Deputy Speaker of the Lords. Scottish. Chair of the Scotch Whisky and Spirits APPG and the Royal Navy APPG. Key points: House must remain on the path of reform and modernisation, respecting the Burns Report We need a clear plan to communicate not only what we do, but the real value of what we do We have a role defending and promoting the Union

