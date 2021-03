The majority of committee members say the First Minister misled the committee:

“The committee finds it hard to believe the First Minister had no knowledge of any concerns about inappropriate behaviour on the part of Alex Salmond prior to November 2017. If she did, she should have acted upon it. If she did have such knowledge, then she has misled Committee.



If she misled the committee, she’s misled Parliament. If she misled Parliament, she’s breached the ministerial code.