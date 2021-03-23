Dr Paul’s Mass-Tweet Erasure

After Keir Starmer tripped up on LBC yesterday, claiming Dr Paul Williams had deleted his “Tory MILFs” tweet when he hadn’t, Guido spots Labour’s Hartlepool candidate has now quietly wiped seven-years worth of tweets – everything before March 2017 – including the offending tweet. Can Labour be confident no-one downloaded the records before Dr Paul finally got round to the mass-erasure? Only time will tell…

Sir Keir also admonished Williams on LBC for a pro-Saudi tweet – sent by the MP after a Saudi-funded trip to the country – in which he praised how modern and progressive the country had become. Starmer claimed Williams had “explained and apologised for those comments”, again untrue. Oddly, because the tweet was sent in 2018, it was not covered by Williams’s mass tweet deletion and is therefore still up…