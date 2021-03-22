VIEWER CAUTION: Government Staffers’ Parliamentary Porn Videos Leak

A government staffer has been sacked after the leak of “disgusting” images and videos in which a they were seen performing sex acts in Parliament, including masturbating at the desk of a female MP and having sex in the meditation and prayer room – supposedly an area known by male staffers to be a place to have “a lot” of sex. Thankfully for Mark Spencer, the scandal is occurring down under…

Now, Aussie male whistleblower Tom is spilling the beans on the supposedly rampant culture, claiming “”a considerable amount of conservative staffers” were engaging in the acts”. Referring to the prayer room frolicking, Tom told 10 News:

“I can probably say there is very little meditation or prayer going on in that room,” said Tom, confirming that he himself has used the room for that purpose.”

Male government staffers are accused of having a group chat in which they “routinely swap explicit photos of themselves, [Tom] saying that he has “received so many that I’ve just become immune to it”.” Thankfully for Britain’s political system, Guido has an eye on Tory staffer WhatsApp groups, which remain dominated by woes of casework and complaints about messages leaking to Guido…