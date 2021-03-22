Starmer Twice Untruthful in Bungled Defence of Hartlepool Candidate Paul Williams

Labour’s Hartlepool candidate Paul Williams came under more scrutiny this morning as LBC’s Nick Ferrari asked Keir Starmer about old tweets including discussing “Tory MILF” In response Starmer said “he’s deleted it and apologised”. Yet, as readers can see, the Tweet is very much still online and not deleted…

Sir Keir did not have much luck defending Williams over his praise for Saudi Arabia – the year Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated. In 2018 Williams tweeted praise for the “progressive” regime. Starmer today hit out saying “Paul shouldn’t have said that”…

He went on to say “Paul has explained and apologised for those comments”. Yet Guido cannot find a single instance of Williams explaining or apologising for describing Saudi Arabia as “modern” and “progressive”. And his 2018 Tweet is still online…
