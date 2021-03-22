Sturgeon did not Breach Ministerial Code of Conduct Says Independent Investigation

An independent inquiry by lawyer James Hamilton has found no breach of the ministerial code by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon:

“I am of the opinion that the First Minister did not breach the provisions of the Ministerial Code in respect of any of these matters”

Massive blow to Tories ahead of tomorrow’s no confidence vote…

Read in full:

UPDATE: Sturgeon reaction:

“I welcome the conclusions of James Hamilton’s independent investigation, which are comprehensive, evidence-based and unequivocal.

“Mr Hamilton has considered all of the allegations against me, and I am happy that his report’s findings clear me of any breach of the ministerial code.

“I sought at every stage in this issue to act with integrity and in the public interest. As I have previously made clear, I did not consider that I had broken the code, but these findings are official, definitive and independent adjudication of that.

“Prior to its publication, opposition politicians stressed the importance of respecting and accepting the outcome of Mr Hamilton’s independent inquiry, and I committed wholeheartedly to doing so. Now that he has reported, it is incumbent on them to do likewise.

“Today I want, once again, to remind people that at the heart of this case were women who had the courage to come forward and complain. That they were let down by the Scottish Government’s handling of their complaints is not in dispute, and I again apologise to them for that.