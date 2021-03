Lee Cain has a new look and a new soon to be launched firm, Charlesbye Limited, which is going to do strategic advice and communications. Cain, who turns 40 this year, named his firm after the street he grew up on in Ormskirk, Lancashire. Lee is also launching a career on the after dinner speaking circuit. According to PR Week, for a mere £5,000, he’ll provide you with insights and anecdotes to liven up your events…