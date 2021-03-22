Government’s Plans for Covid-Friendly Queen’s Speech Announced

The government has announced a prorogation and Queen’s Speech for the 11th May, with Her Maj set to approve that various government bills will be carried over from this parliamentary year, including the Police and Crime Bill, the Environment Bill and the Armed forces bill. The Queen will also confirm the much-awaited repeal of the Fixed-term Parliaments Act…

Given the pandemic will be ongoing, the government has laid out plans for a unique, socially distanced state opening, involving “significantly fewer MPs and peers in attendance, a reduced Royal Procession into the Lords Chamber and no diplomatic or non-parliamentary guests”. Government sources are also intriguingly trailing that many of the eye-catching manifesto promises of 2019 will finally make an appearance in the speech…