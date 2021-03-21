Nandy: Labour “Baffled” by Government Decision to Increase Nuclear Weapons by 80 Missiles

In 2018 Guido called for a British sovereign, Highly Independent Lethal Defence Arsenal (HILDA). arguing that

Britain is capable of building, without U.S. assistance, stealthy new generation cruise-type missiles which can be air-launched and modifying Astute class attack submarines with sea-launched missiles. This would have a number of advantages; it would be a truly independent deterrent unlike Trident (which is only in theory independent), it would cost a fraction of what it will cost to upgrade Trident and it would be entirely British built rather than an expensive import. Obviously this new, smart, fearsome combined all-British defence system would be a Highly Independent, Lethal Defence Arsenal – HILDA. She would go on and on defending Britain for the rest of the century…