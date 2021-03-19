Scottish Conservatives Call for Sturgeon to Resign

After last night’s bombshell news that the Holyrood Harassment Committee had concluded Nicola Sturgeon had misled parliament over the Salmond investigation, the Scottish Conservatives are now calling for the First Minister’s resignation. Speaking on Newsnight, Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross said:

“…When Nicola Sturgeon’s own written evidence was presented, and the evidence from a number of key witnesses, it was clear she had misled Parliament and she had misled the people of Scotland. And that it a resignation matter.”

Ultimately, Sturgeon’s survival depends on whether the evidence shows she ‘knowingly’ misled parliament – and therefore broke the ministerial code – which will be determined by an independent investigation by James Hamilton QC. A spokesman for the SNP has responded by calling the news “partisan and selective briefing”, and claimed “The First Minister told the truth to the committee in eight hours of evidence, and stands by that evidence”. Even if Sturgeon clings on, all eyes now turn to the Holyrood elections on May 6…