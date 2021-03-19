Labour Women Upset By Hartlepool Candidate’s Laddish Banter

Pro-second referendum tweets may be the least of concerns for Labour’s new Hartlepool candidate. Last night an old post of Dr Paul Williams, in which he talks about “Tory MILFs”, started doing the rounds:

For the benefit of readers, Paul didn’t answer his own question…

Guido’s since been having a look through the rest of Paul’s tweets to see what makes the guy tick: for example, he’s a fan of Wimbledon, though only when Ana Ivanovic’s playing. Guido can’t imagine why…

He also revealed his plans for a particularly enjoyable Christmas Eve in 2011, linking to a page that read “I’ll have a slow comfortable screw, sex on the beach, a slippery nipple and a screaming orgasm, please”

While Guido was busy sizing up the potential Member, he discovered Dr Paul has been busy doing some measuring of his own, asking his Facebook friends what purpose this suggestive-looking ruler could have:

Guido notes Dr Paul agreed with one comment, saying it can’t be for what he implies it’s for as it doesn’t “go all the way to 12 inches”

These posts come to light as the Labour Women’s Network writes to the Labour NEC asking for assurances all-male one-person seat shortlists won’t become a feature of the party’s selection process. An interesting choice given the circumstances in which the constituency’s heading for a by-election in the first place…