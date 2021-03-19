James Slack Appointed Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Sun

No. 10’s Director of Comms James Slack is to leave and take up appointment as The Sun’s new deputy editor-in-chief, Guido can reveal. Announcement from Victoria Newton:

I am delighted to let you know that I have appointed James Slack as deputy editor-in-chief for The Sun.

James is a brilliant newspaperman and journalist, with a strong understanding of both print and digital publishing. Prior to his time at Number 10, James had a long career at the Daily Mail. He was Assistant Editor (Politics), Political Editor, Home Affairs editor and for many years, Leader Writer. He will bring with him his great news sense and a clear understanding of our audience.

James will work across both our print and digital output, and he will be integral to the continued integration of our print and digital teams. With our recent Jabs Army campaign, we have really shown the positive good that The Sun can bring about, as well as continuing to serve our readers with the best reporting and bringing in the big scoops.

James will start his role in the coming months and I look forward to introducing him to you all.

