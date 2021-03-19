Leaked Labour Briefing Admits Public Give Tories Benefit of Doubt on Coronavirus

An internal briefing to the Labour LGA leaked to Guido admits that “large majorities” are giving the government the benefit of the doubt over its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic. Despite some Labour MPs focusing relentlessly on about death tolls, polling commissioned for the Labour Party found that a big majority of the public agree with the statement that:

“Responding to the Coronavirus would have been hard for any government and on the whole the government has done as well as could be expected”

The document also warns Labour campaigners in capital letters that “VACCINATION IS POPULAR!” – encouraging local parties to instead be positive about the rollout, and focus on thanking the NHS. Seems the pandemic hasn’t been “a good crisis” for Labour after all…

A companion document prepared for LGA Labour by consultancy The Campaign Company, and also leaked to Guido, tells the party that “last year has not fundamentally re-set the terms” of politics. Instead it recommends that the most effective points of attack on the Government are not the lockdown delays, rather messaging should instead focus on bread and butter “services, council tax, development, outsourcing”. Looks like Labour squandered their “great opportunity“…

UPDATE: The Times’ Patrick Maguire points out that “the firm that drafted this briefing for LGA Labour – The Campaign Company – was founded and until last June run by David Evans, Labour’s general secretary. Also used to employ Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s chief of staff”.