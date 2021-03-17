WATCH: The Moment SNP Chief Whip Tried to Stop David Davis Revealing Bombshell Sturgeon Evidence

Readers will no doubt be aware of incredible scenes in the Commons last night, as David Davis used parliamentary privilege to unveil not-seen-before text messages that seem to undermine three key Sturgeon claims:

Texts from senior SNP officials, Davis claims, show a “concerted effort by senior members of the SNP to encourage complaints.”, pointing to Salmond’s claim of a conspiracy in the Holyrood government to discredit him. Material that suggests Sturgeon’s chief of staff Liz Lloyd interfered in the complaints process against Salmond. This interference by Lloyd dating back to 6th February 2018 – almost two months before she and Sturgeon told Parliament they first knew about the complaints against Salmond.

While Davis acknowledged “no single sequence of texts” would prove Salmond’s case, he called for them to now be properly investigated. Sturgeon, naturally, accused the messages of being cherry-picked…

What those who didn’t tune in to the full debate last night may have missed, however, were incredible scenes of the SNP’s new Chief Whip trying to shut David Davis down:

“there are court orders in place around the identities of individuals involved in that case. I do appreciate the points that he is making, but I would appreciate your guidance on how we can ensure that these court orders can in fact be adhered to in this place.”

Thankfully the SNP’s cover-up attempts were less successful in the Commons than in their one-party state north of the border…