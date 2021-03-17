WATCH: Starmer Boasts of DPP Record on Prosecuting Sex Criminals at PMQs

Speaking at PMQs, Sir Keir boasted to the House:

“…[I] spent every day prosecuting serious crime, including terrorism, sexual violence and rape. So I really don’t need lectures about how to enforce the criminal law.”

A dubious claim, given Guido’s exclusive just before PMQs revealing Emily Thornberry’s 2012 attack on Starmer for his decision to ‘weaken’ rape prosecution guidelines during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions. Guido imagines Emily will want to raise this at the next Shadow Cabinet meeting…
