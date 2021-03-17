Cummings Reveals His Demands to Boris before Joining No. 10
Dominic Cummings has only been before the Science and Technology Committee for 10 minutes and already disclosed some interesting nuggets – including what his demands were of Boris before agreeing to join No. 10 as his chief advisor:
Was he deadly serious about getting Brexit done and avoiding a second referendum?
Double the science budget
Create some ARPA-like entity
Support him in trying to change how Whitehall and the Cabinet Office work “because it’s a disaster zone”