Cummings Reveals His Demands to Boris before Joining No. 10

Dominic Cummings has only been before the Science and Technology Committee for 10 minutes and already disclosed some interesting nuggets – including what his demands were of Boris before agreeing to join No. 10 as his chief advisor:

Was he deadly serious about getting Brexit done and avoiding a second referendum? Double the science budget Create some ARPA-like entity Support him in trying to change how Whitehall and the Cabinet Office work “because it’s a disaster zone”

Boris apparently replied “deal”…