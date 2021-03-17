Cummings Reveals His Demands to Boris before Joining No. 10

Dominic Cummings has only been before the Science and Technology Committee for 10 minutes and already disclosed some interesting nuggets – including what his demands were of Boris before agreeing to join No. 10 as his chief advisor:

  1. Was he deadly serious about getting Brexit done and avoiding a second referendum?
  2. Double the science budget
  3. Create some ARPA-like entity
  4. Support him in trying to change how Whitehall and the Cabinet Office work “because it’s a disaster zone”

Boris apparently replied “deal”…
