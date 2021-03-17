EU Threatens to Block Vaccine Exports to UK For Being Too Successful

Speaking in Brussels today, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen threatened to block vaccine exports to the UK and other countries that have higher vaccination rates than the EU. Appearing happy to block orders that the UK placed early and successfully, Von der Leyen said:

“We will reflect on whether exports to countries who have higher vaccination rates than us are still proportionate.”

Desperate.

Von der Leyen complains that Astra Zeneca has not delivered enough doses, yet that does not account for the EU’s failure. According to EuroNews, fifteen million Astra Zeneca vaccines have been delivered to EU member states yet less than half have actually been used…