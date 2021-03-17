Anti-Independence Takes 14 Point Lead in Scotland

Another consecutive survey paints an increasingly grim picture for the SNP, with a whopping 57% of Scots saying they’d now vote to ‘remain’ in the UK versus 43% against. The latest in a series of damning figures for Sturgeon, whose favourability has also plummeted by ten points across Britain since October according to a new YouGov poll…

In response to the shock poll, nationalists are now copying the Trump playbook, with Scottish justice minister Humza Yousaf claiming it was “rigged.”

They will throw more conspiracies & rigged polls at us between now & polling day - we will stay focussed on Covid recovery & ask people who they trust to guide us through it, Nicola or Douglas Ross?



In whose hands do they trust our Country's future - Scotland's or Westminster? — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 17, 2021

Whilst today’s poll giving the union a 14 point lead did use ‘remain’ and ‘leave’ phrasing rather than ‘yes’ and ‘no’, the Electoral Commission previously claimed such a difference doesn’t result “in participants changing their voting preference in any way.” If Scotland really wants independence, changing the wording of polls shouldn’t meaningfully influence the result…

The survey also found that just 8% of Scots think “constitutional affairs and independence” should be a top priority for the country. Considering independence held a lead in 25 consecutive polls back in February, these are staggering numbers…