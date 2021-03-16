Lee Anderson’s Straight-Talking Crime Bill Contribution

Ashfield’s straight-talking MP Lee Anderson gave the Labour Party both barrels last night in the Crime Bill debate. Effusively supporting the Bill, no-nonsense Anderson took aim at what he sees as Labour’s hypocritical positions:

“I find it strange that Labour are talking about tougher sentences for crimes against women, yet in December they were trying to stop us deporting foreign rapists. One Labour MP said we should not deport these criminals in December as it was too close to Christmas. I disagree. I thought it was a great Christmas present.”

Guido is fairly sure that the residents of Ashfield will be in overwhelming agreement. For such a short speech, many shots were fired – rounding off on some Labour politicians’ attitude to the law…

“Before lockdown, residents would often see me in the front of a police car going out on patrol, supporting our police. Which is in sharp contrast to some Labour politicians who have been seen in the back on police cars on their way to the station. It comes as no surprise that Labour will not support this Bill at a reading this week, as there are fourteen leading Labour politicians that have been arrested, imprisoned, or been under investigation in the past six months. There is no wonder we need more prisons.”

A Commons classic…