Hypocrite Sultana Breaks Law She Voted to Support

Lockdown hypocrite Zarah Sultana merrily yelled into a busy crowd last night, calling for the resignation of Cressida Dick for enforcing the laws that the Corbynista MP herself voted for. Sultana not only voted for the regulations that made protests like the one she attended yesterday illegal, she went further than most MPs in hitting out at the Government for moving too quickly in winding down the lockdown measures that are currently in place. For Zarah, lockdown measures are fine, until they start to affect her…

When anti-lockdown protesters were being arrested for protesting, MPs like Charles Walker spoke up. Zarah Sultana was silent. Zarah Sultana voted for the measures that made her protest illegal, and called for the lockdown to go on for even longer. Guido is surprised she wasn’t arrested, as she could have been under the legislation she effusively supported. Hypocrite of the week.