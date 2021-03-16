Ford to Continue Building Engines in Dagenham

Today, Ford announced it will manufacture the diesel engines for its new line of Transit Custom vans at the famous factory in Dagenham in preparation for the vehicle’s launch in 2023. The move is projected to guarantee up to 1,900 local jobs…

The engines will then be exported to Turkey (also outside of the EU) as part of a 2020 trade agreement signed between Turkey and the UK; a deal which Ford described as “extremely significant” for its global business. In fact, Ford and its Turkish partnerships account for more than 10% of the total trade volume between the two nations…