Claudia Webbe’s Trial Suspended After QC Hospitalised

The long-anticipated trial of suspended Labour MP Claudia Webbe, due today, has now been delayed until the end of September after her QC was rushed to hospital this morning. The incredibly long delay is to allow for the MP to be “fairly represented” in Court. The chief magistrate agreed to the adjournment on the grounds that it is ‘in the interests of justice’…

Webbe, who currently sits as an independent after losing the Labour whip last September, is charged with harassing a woman named Michelle Merritt between September 2018 and April 2020. The prosecution claims Webbe made numerous threats to Merritt over the phone – a charge which Webbe has denied, though she admits to placing the calls…

With the trial now rescheduled, Webbe will have to continue serving without the Labour whip for at least another six months. Guido wishes her barrister a speedy recovery…