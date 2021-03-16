Mike Hill Resigns as Labour Hartlepool MP

After catching wind of the strong rumours last night, Labour has confirmed to Guido that Hartlepool MP Mike Hill is quitting as MP.

Hill has been going through a sexual harassment complaint by a former staffer, due to go to an employment tribunal in mid-May – Guido understands the resignation is related. Labour has apparently been desperate to avoid a north east constituency by-election date on May 6th given Boris’s current vaccine bounce…

UPDATE: Sources close to the Reform Party leader, Richard Tice, say he is “actively considering the matter” of standing in the seat he fought in the 2019 general election. Labour had a majority of 3,595. The Brexit Party in the constituency got 10,603 in 2019.  The question for Tice is where will all them Brexit votes go?

UPDATE II: Dodds says the by-election will be “challenging
