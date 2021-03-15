Public Think Clapham Vigil Should Not Have Gone Ahead

Snap polling by YouGov has found that by a slim margin, more Britons think Saturday’s vigil on Clapham Common should not have gone ahead – by 43% to 40%. Among women this was flipped, with those thinking it should have been permitted slightly ahead. Interestingly and contradictory to that, the same poll found that a whopping 59% of Brits say protests, vigils, and marches of any kind should not be allowed during the pandemic. The British public are nothing if not consistent…

In more commanding numbers, most people – including pluralities of voters of all major parties – say Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick should not resign. 47% of all voters say she should stay in post, compared to 23% who say she should go. Twitter is not Britain…