Priti Patel’s Tribute to Sarah Everard

In a Commons statement on Policing this afternoon, Home Secretary Priti Patel delivered a heartfelt tribute to Sarah Everard.

“My heartache and that of others can be summed up in just five words: she was just walking home.”

The Home Secretary said that “women and girls must feel safe while walking our streets“, and cited the Domestic Abuse Bill which is going through the Lords this evening as the action the Government is continuing to take. The statement was greeted by respectful silence in the Commons…