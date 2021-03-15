NHS Hiring 8 Diversity Managers on £50,000 salaries

As the debate over nurses’ 1% pay rise rages on, Guido suggests the government could make the whole affair slightly easier for themselves if they at least learned how to stop wasting money. New job listings on the NHS website reveals the Service is now on the look-out for eight ‘diversity, equality and inclusion managers’ across the country, with salaries ranging from £38,000 to as much as a whopping £62,000. A hefty price tag for someone to ‘provide subject matter expertise, perspective, advice and guidance on all matters pertaining to equality, diversity and inclusion’…

One listing in particular describes the role as:

‘[…] Key to shaping and delivering our ongoing commitment to the improvement of equality, diversity and inclusion for all of our patients, visitors and staff. To be successful, you will be an authority in EDI best practice, knowledge and application. You will need to demonstrate significant recent evidence of leading and implementing initiatives achieving equality improvement outcomes for a large/complex organisation.

Vital though this work may be during a global pandemic, Guido questions whether it’s worth a £400,000 bill to the taxpayer…