Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Condemns Very “Protect Statues” Legislation He Demanded

If readers thought Labour’s position on today’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill 2021 was already nonsensical, prepare for even more confusion: Labour is deriding the proposed legislation as “a mess, which could lead to harsher penalties for damaging a statue than for attacking a woman.” Guess who was fronting the calling for new statue-protection laws last year? The Shadow Home Secretary…

Speaking in the wake of last year’s Black Lives Matter Protests, Nick Thomas-Symonds told Sky News in June:

“I would support the government in creating a specific offence of protecting war memorials and I would be willing to work with the government on that.”

Not only does today’s Bill do just that, it includes measures to specifically combat incidents like daubing war memorials with antisemitic graffiti, focusing on memorials with high sentimental value, rather than just monetary worth; not on “statues” as Labour suggest. Labour’s broader attack line is nonsense as well: the starting point for criminal damage is a fine, the starting point for rape is five years jail…