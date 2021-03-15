JCVI Dismisses Baseless Vaccine Blood Clot Claims

As France, Germany, and Italy announce they will suspend use of the AstraZeneca jab, the Deputy Chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), Professor Anthony Harden, has hit back at claims that the vaccine increases risk of blood clotting, saying ‘We’ve given 11 million doses here and there’s no evidence of increased risk of blood clots’. On other countries suspending their rollout of the jab, Harden simply said “I expect some will start reversing those decisions soon”…

Here is the full list of countries which have currently suspended use of the Oxford jab:

Netherlands

Denmark

Norway

Iceland

Ireland

Bulgaria

Indonesia

Democratic Republic of Congo

Germany

France

Italy

The World Health Organisation (WHO), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have all made it clear there is no link between the vaccine and blood clotting, and there is no credible reason to withhold the jab. In fact, the incidence rate for those vaccinated is actually lower than the general population…

Of course, this isn’t the first time other countries have invented problems with the Oxford jab out of thin air. The jab works, it’s safe, and Guido suggests these countries stop coming up with excuses not to use it…