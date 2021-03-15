Commons’ Daft Punk Attitude

Rejected Commons petitions can often provide insight into the public’s true priorities; from “Introduce an organisation that kills seagulls.” to “Make the Argentina vs England 1986 World Cup quarter final be re-reviewed by VAR.” It seems the Commons are now getting in on the joke: in response to a recent petition calling for Daft Punk to be brought back, the reason for rejecting the petition was given as:

“Any decision to re-form Daft Punk, and any potential collaborations, is a matter for them, not the UK Government or Parliament. You may Get Lucky and find they choose to reform One More Time.”

Guido appreciates the Commons’ Technologic petition committee’s work is becoming Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, and should be appreciated Around the World…