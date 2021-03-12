Wonk Proposes ‘Victory Over Covid’ Days of National Partying

Sam Bowman, one of the founders of the ‘Anti-Virus‘ website along with Chair of the Conservative Party’s Policy Board Neil O’Brein, has finally proposed something that lockdown sceptics can agree with: two national days of partying when the final restrictions are lifted. All lockdown measures are due to end on 21st June, in 101 days’ time…

Top policy boffin Bowman suggests that Monday and Tuesday 21st and 22nd June should both become bank holidays to allow Brits (or at least the English) to enjoy their new-found freedom. Pubs could be bustling, packed in with maskless football fans watching the Czech Republic vs England Euros game on the Tuesday. Committing to this idea would certainly give sceptical people some confidence that the restrictions really will end once and for all…
