Webbe’s Ironic Diary Clash

Guido’s keenly looking forward to next Tuesday when Claudia Webbe MP is expected to stand trial on the charge of two years-worth of harassing a young woman. Luckily Claudia was granted bail in January, allowing her to continue with her duties as an MP. Guido must wish Webbe’s diary manager good luck for Tuesday, given it’s also, ironically, the second reading of the government’s new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill…

While the legislation at present doesn’t address harassment, its scope means the government is bracing for a huge number of amendments to be tabled. Given Webbe’s already pushing an EDM to reduce harassment in the judicial system, hopefully she’ll be able to race over from Westminster’s Magistrate Court to submit a similar clause to the bill…