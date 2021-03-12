Margaret Beckett Calls Laura Pidcock a ‘Silly Cow’ on Zoom Call

Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting descended into uproar last night after the group’s chair, veteran MP Margaret Beckett, called Laura Pidcock a ‘silly cow’ in the middle of the virtual conference. Upon hearing the remark, Pidcock immediately left the call, and Beckett is now facing demands from the left for her resignation. Reports claim that Beckett left her mic on ‘accidentally’, though if you believe that, Guido has a bridge to sell you…

Amongst those calling for Beckett to step down is Unite representative Howard Beckett (no relation), who tweeted:

“Of all of the Labour NECs I have attended today’s was the most depressing. The motion to recall conference was refused, no vote taken. When Laura Pidcock questioned how this could be explained to members Margaret Beckett called her a “silly cow”. Truly shocking.”

What’s hardly shocking at all is how quickly the left have pounced on the opportunity to oust Beckett as chair of the NEC. Back in November, Beckett was elected unopposed after hard-left members performed a virtual “walk-out” in protest at Starmer blocking the nomination of Corbynite loyalist Ian Murray. Now, with the cries for Beckett’s resignation growing louder, they’re finally exacting their revenge…