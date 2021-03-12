Liam Halligan to Join GB News as Economics and Business Editor

Today is becoming a big day in media news as Nish Kumer’s BBC show is axed, Huffington Post shuts its news desk, and Guido can exclusively reveal Telegraph columnist Liam Halligan is to join GB News as economics and business editor. Halligan, who led Channel 4 News’ economics and business coverage for eight years will co-present a daily lunchtime show on the new channel. He will continue writing for the Telegraph and co-presenting his podcast Planet Normal. His experience at Channel 4 will have provided great experience in presenting broadcast news with a political agenda…

Halligan won the Wincott Business Broadcasting Award four times for his television work, including a series of Channel 4 Dispatches documentaries, and has won a British Press Award. Halligan will join Andrew Neil, Sky News‘s Colin Brazier, businesswoman Michelle Dewberry, The Sun‘s Dan Wootton, broadcaster Inaya Folarin Iman, former Brexit Party MEP Alex Phillips, EuroNews‘s Darren McCaffrey, journalist Becca Hutson, and our own Tom on the channel. Shaping up nicely…