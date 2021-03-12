Drakeford Announces Wales to Unlock Faster than England

This morning Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed Wales’ unlocking roadmap, which will see the country return to normal surprisingly quicker than England – at least in the short term. The Welsh will be able to:

Have four people from two households meet in a park from tomorrow (versus two people from two households in England)

Outdoor sports like golf resume tomorrow (versus March 29 th in England)

in England) The legal “Stay at home” requirement will end tomorrow (versus March 29 th in England)

in England) Hairdressers and beauticians will return on 15 th March (versus April 12 th in England)

March (versus April 12 in England) Non-essential aisles in shops will re-open from 22nd March, with non-essential shops opening fully on April 12th – in-line with England

While Drakeford hasn’t set out the longer term aspect of his roadmap, the Welsh will be able to legally enjoy significantly more freedom weeks earlier than their English neighbours. The UK over all now has the second-lowest Covid levels in Europe. Data, not dates…