Corbyn Project’s Obsessive Next Door Neighbour

While Corbyn’s loony Project for Peace and Justice may be busy battling the evil press influence of Rupert Murdoch, they’ve still found time to up sticks and relocate their office from London’s east end to Corbyn’s own Islington North constituency. According to Companies House, the campaign will now be based in a rented space from trendy office outlet Runway East on Clifton Terrace. The space comes with free cake every Wednesday and, inappropriately for teetotal Corbyn, free booze on Fridays…

While Corbyn is based at number 46, his new next door neighbour at 44 is – presumably by total coincidence – the infamous Gadz Cafe, otherwise known as “Cafe Corbyn“. The owner claims to have known Corbyn for 12 years, and has plastered his cafe with photos of the independent MP, even adorning the top of their Christmas tree with an image of the absolute boy. Guido reckons he already knows Jeremy’s new go-to lunch item: Gadz’s vegetarian falafel special:

It’s even named after the cafe owner’s new neighbour…