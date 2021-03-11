WATCH: Green Party Peer Calls for 6pm Curfew for Men

A debate contribution by Green Party Baroness Jenny Jones late last night slipped past people’s attention, when she said she may submit an amendment to future legislation that would ban men from leaving the house after 6pm in response to the disappearance of Sarah Everard:

“In the week that Sarah Everard was abducted and, we suppose, killed—because remains have been found in a woodland in Kent—I argue that, at the next opportunity for any Bill that is appropriate, I might put in an amendment to create a curfew for men on the streets after 6 pm. I feel this would make women a lot safer, and discrimination of all kinds would be lessened.”

The Green Party also backs gender self-identification for all so Guido can already think of one loophole in Jenny’s plan…